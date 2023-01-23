https://gettr.com/post/p23c8epd950

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The disasters in Communist China will begin in February 2023. The CCP will blame all these disasters on the White Paper Revolution. The purpose for the CCP to open the gates of Communist China is to spread the virus to the world. This is not just an issue of the COVID vaccine disaster, but it is very likely that the CCP is releasing a new virus again intentionally. The CCP believes that the deaths can provide the best opportunity for its so-called rejuvenation, and it is going to use the virus to fight against the West.

#CCPvirus #COVIDvaccine #WhitePaperRevolution #releasethevirusintentionally





12/29/2022 文贵直播：中共国的灾难会在明年2月份开始；中共要让白纸运动成为这一切灾难的替罪羊；中共打开国门是为了把病毒传到全世界去，这不仅是疫苗灾难的问题，且很可能是中共放毒；中共认为死人是其所谓“伟大复兴”的最好机会而且要用病毒跟西方做斗争

#中共病毒 #新冠疫苗 #白纸运动 #放毒