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Eric Holder Stokes Martial Law Fears if Trump Loses Election
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56 views • July 23, 2020
As we’ve been warning for months, the entire corporate establishment media keeps pumping the idea that Trump is going to challenge the election and is a dictator so he must be overthrown, when they are the ones that have already challenged the 2016 and are now challenging this new election before it even takes place. They said they’re going to challenge the election and that if Trump counter-challenges, he should be removed by the military. This is true preparation for an actual coup outside of the 25th Amendment and impeachment.
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http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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