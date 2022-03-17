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And We Know 03. 16. 22.
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141 views • March 17, 2022
3.17.22: MASSIVE turn of EVENTS leaves [DS] exposed! Ukraine, coverups, money, evil & death! PRAY!
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way?search=pave-the-way
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Kamala impersonation
https://tinyurl.com/3kttrm9m
Putin talks about the 5th column
https://tinyurl.com/2xwwn4pn
Lara Logan on Ukraine…boom
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yrwD23iIvO3M/
Gael Monfils not doing well after booster
https://t.me/gracevb/8293
ReAwaken Tour Video
https://rumble.com/vx6p2s-reawaken-america-tour-san-diego-day-2.html
Imagine if Russia did what Biden did to Ukraine
https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/107968108412200771
Dave Rubin celebrating sin
https://gab.com/TaraLynnThompson/posts/107967916445245255
FBI raiding journalist home
https://t.me/project_veritas/1586
Ukraine diplomat caught
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21942
Biden says revealing pic of friend
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21936
WHO and the apocolypse
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/35417
Russian NG secure power plant
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/77332
Disney employees among folks arrested for prostitution
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/77330
Kerry Cassidy description of what is going on
https://t.me/QWO17/22691
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://virtualshield.com//andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way?search=pave-the-way
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Kamala impersonation
https://tinyurl.com/3kttrm9m
Putin talks about the 5th column
https://tinyurl.com/2xwwn4pn
Lara Logan on Ukraine…boom
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yrwD23iIvO3M/
Gael Monfils not doing well after booster
https://t.me/gracevb/8293
ReAwaken Tour Video
https://rumble.com/vx6p2s-reawaken-america-tour-san-diego-day-2.html
Imagine if Russia did what Biden did to Ukraine
https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/107968108412200771
Dave Rubin celebrating sin
https://gab.com/TaraLynnThompson/posts/107967916445245255
FBI raiding journalist home
https://t.me/project_veritas/1586
Ukraine diplomat caught
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21942
Biden says revealing pic of friend
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21936
WHO and the apocolypse
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/35417
Russian NG secure power plant
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/77332
Disney employees among folks arrested for prostitution
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/77330
Kerry Cassidy description of what is going on
https://t.me/QWO17/22691
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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