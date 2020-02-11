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YOU Will Be Illegal WITHOUT The Mark of the Beast!
Avoice
Avoice
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42 views • February 11, 2020
If you have the Mark of the Beast (666) you will function normally within society, but without the #MarkOfTheBeast you will be considered illegal.

Have you thought about what it will take to refuse the Mark of the Beast? One of the first consequences will be not being able to operate within the legal structure of the system. Without an official biometric identification RFID chip, microchip implant, etc. you will not have a legal identification within the system.

This video considers the implications of being "illegals" for the sake of Christ and rejecting the Mark fo the Beast.

For contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
Keywords
societyprophecybeastmarklegalrfidsocialcreditpersecutionillegalarrestedofmicrochipsystemthechipunfairstructurecashlessidentificationconsequencesimplant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy