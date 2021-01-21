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Huge Leak: Chinese Communists in Key Western Institutions
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452 views • January 21, 2021
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman highlights an explosive leak of Communist Party of China members that shows they have operatives across key Western companies, universities, governments, banks, and pharmaceutical companies. The seriousness of this cannot be overstated, especially considering that, as Newman explains, the CCP is an ally and a tool of the Deep State.
📰Read the Articles:
Top U.S. Media Outlets “Compromised” by Communist China
http://bit.ly/3bmylWa
Leak: Communist Chinese Infiltrated West’s Pharma, Defense, Banks
http://bit.ly/3nDOYPI
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#China #BehindTheDeepState #AlexNewman
📰Read the Articles:
Top U.S. Media Outlets “Compromised” by Communist China
http://bit.ly/3bmylWa
Leak: Communist Chinese Infiltrated West’s Pharma, Defense, Banks
http://bit.ly/3nDOYPI
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#China #BehindTheDeepState #AlexNewman
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