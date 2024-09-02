Democrats openly call to get rid of Constitution and 325k migrant children go missing under Biden!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats want to get rid of US Constitution! | HHS caught delivering migrant children to trafficking ring | Biden-Harris Administration can't account for 325,000 migrant children! | Bill Maher roasts Harris and Waltz | Gold Star families side with Trump in Arlington Cemetery controversy | Kamala does first interview since campaign started | Universities ban anti-Israel protests as "hate speech" | Kamala posts fake letter from Tucker Carlson | Infant/toddler foods poisoning children | California passes bill to ban voter ID | Robert Reich calls for Elon Musk's arrest | NY preps for Trump prison sentence | Tim Walz brother says | Aurora mayor blames feds
CSID: a71a80429b78994c