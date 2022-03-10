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FULL SHOW: Illegitimate President: World Gives Biden Cold Shoulder As He Attempts To Mitigate Damage He Caused
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304 views • March 10, 2022
The world is disrespecting Joe Biden as he tries to gain support against Russia and attempts to import oil from other nations and is getting ignored. Jen Psaki is running cover for the Biden administration and the Globalists who are clearly attempting to set up a false flag in Ukraine to blame Russia and start World War III. We flashback to President Trump predicting the gas prices and war would happen if Biden was elected. Project Veritas latest video exposes how even the New York Times writers recognize that January 6th is a giant false narrative. Democrats are still refusing the drop the mask mandate as the mayor of New York City threatens to shut down again if toddlers don’t mask up. Comedian Chrissie Mayr joins in-studio to roast the pedophile libs.
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