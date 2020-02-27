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FHWG - Is Mind Control behind modern Sex Slavery? with Fred Burks State Department whistleblower & Founder Public Education and Empowerment Resource Service
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23 views • February 27, 2020
After nearly two decades serving as an interpreter for diplomats, Fred Burks had seen enough back-room corruption to follow his inclination by founding - in 2006 - the educational nonprofit Public Education and Empowerment Resource Service.
PEERS (peerservice.org)seeks to expose nefarious actions and goals of internationally-connected interests smothering humanity’s potential. One of these evil acts entails mind control - via the infamous MK Ultra - to supply corrupt, powerful opportunists with sex slaves.
Not the most pleasant topic, of course, but if your child fell victim to such control, you’d probably want to know. And “wanting to know” is Mr. Burks’ tagline.
PEERS (peerservice.org)seeks to expose nefarious actions and goals of internationally-connected interests smothering humanity’s potential. One of these evil acts entails mind control - via the infamous MK Ultra - to supply corrupt, powerful opportunists with sex slaves.
Not the most pleasant topic, of course, but if your child fell victim to such control, you’d probably want to know. And “wanting to know” is Mr. Burks’ tagline.
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