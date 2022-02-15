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Gary Null- How he plants his Florida vegetable garden
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212 views • February 15, 2022
In June 2006, Gary had the camera person record some of his planting approaches. The purpose of this clip is to merely capture some of how Gary approaches growing food. For the two minute watching investment, it's worth it. Viewers still need to go elsewhere for more ideas and hands-on help from the many fine books and other classes that are out there, but Gary does a good job here of planting ideas on how to keep things simple, even when being bold.
-from the archives of Gary Null
-from the archives of Gary Null
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