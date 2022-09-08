Reawakening America | Gloves Off Ep. 11

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Matt and Joy Thayer, award-winning filmmakers and the owners of Speropictures.





Joey and the Thayers discuss their Reawakening douseries, the Thayers travel with the Reawaken America Tour, and how you can attend the next event.





Next, Joey and the Thayers talk about recent COVID-19 vaccine related deaths, the new discovery of "metal-like" objects in mRNA vaccines, Jim Breur calling out Deborah Birx's lies and falsehoods, and a high school athlete who had a career-ending experience with an alarming amount of blood clots in his system.





Later, Joey and the Thayers discuss the power-crisis and blackouts in California, the demand for the Department of Justice to release records on World Health officials, and the latest news on election integrity.





