AI, Human Brain Efficiency, and Geopolitics, an interview with Chris Martenson

The human brain is incredibly efficient—but AI has one advantage: scale. Unlike our skull-limited neurons, AI systems can expand almost infinitely. That means intelligence powered by massive compute could soon outperform human reasoning in many domains, especially as global AI competition—particularly with China—accelerates innovation at record speed.
