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Vaccines & The Transhumanist Agenda
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66 views • January 07, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/vaccines-the-transhumanist-agenda/
There is a clear connection between the Covid vaccine program and the Transhumanist agenda of the New World Order…
History tells us that technology is usually at least 50 years more advanced than the average person is even aware, mainly to protect the interests of military and other insiders that plan to win the wars................including the war against God and humanity that has been the closely guarded secret of the Power Elite.
And, although the motives of military planners may be patriotic, the motives of the Power Elite are decidedly much more sinister. The military may want to leverage technology to defeat America's enemies, the Power Elite plan to use technology to defeat humanity and change the human race as we know it.
You see, the "PE" see humans as a cancer on the earth and since they are raised to be control freaks from childhood on, think that the "useless eaters" are doing little but depleting the earths limited natural resources. We therefore need to be culled to a manageable level, and the remaining humans must be totally docile, controllable, and disposable at their whim. Ideally, this new race could be part machine so they could do a great deal more work, consume less food, and still have some desirable human characteristics such as compassion and physical attractiveness.
The problem with this whole program is finding a way to get humans to voluntarily accept the introduction of machine and DNA altering technology within their bodies so that the process of man induced evolution can begin.
Guest: John JakE Klyczek - has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to the Centre for Research on Globalization, the Activist Post, Counter Markets, Blacklisted News, News With Views, The Saker, Rense News, David Icke News, and Natural News.
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
There is a clear connection between the Covid vaccine program and the Transhumanist agenda of the New World Order…
History tells us that technology is usually at least 50 years more advanced than the average person is even aware, mainly to protect the interests of military and other insiders that plan to win the wars................including the war against God and humanity that has been the closely guarded secret of the Power Elite.
And, although the motives of military planners may be patriotic, the motives of the Power Elite are decidedly much more sinister. The military may want to leverage technology to defeat America's enemies, the Power Elite plan to use technology to defeat humanity and change the human race as we know it.
You see, the "PE" see humans as a cancer on the earth and since they are raised to be control freaks from childhood on, think that the "useless eaters" are doing little but depleting the earths limited natural resources. We therefore need to be culled to a manageable level, and the remaining humans must be totally docile, controllable, and disposable at their whim. Ideally, this new race could be part machine so they could do a great deal more work, consume less food, and still have some desirable human characteristics such as compassion and physical attractiveness.
The problem with this whole program is finding a way to get humans to voluntarily accept the introduction of machine and DNA altering technology within their bodies so that the process of man induced evolution can begin.
Guest: John JakE Klyczek - has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to the Centre for Research on Globalization, the Activist Post, Counter Markets, Blacklisted News, News With Views, The Saker, Rense News, David Icke News, and Natural News.
https://danhappel.com/cardio-miracle
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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