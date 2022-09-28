X22 Financial News Ep. 2886a - BoE Sends The Message, Currencies Are Imploding, Economic Change Is On The Way

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2886a - Sept 28, 2022
BoE Sends The Message, Currencies Are Imploding, Economic Change Is On The Way
The world economy is imploding, the people feel and see it. The [CB] cannot hide what people are experiencing. As the [CB] pushes its agenda the inflation will not go away. The market has no robbed the people of 9 trillion worth of wealth and now the BoE needs to debase their currency. The currency war have begun.
