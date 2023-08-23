Create New Account
El Salvador Day 7&8
Hagenaars Family
Published 17 hours ago

Today we were doing some window shopping  in Santa Tecla at the mall and then on July 18th we went to Vidri’s.  So this is more or less a browning around the furniture and appliances as well as the Hardware stores in El Salvador just to compare what we would need to bring with us or buy once we got there.

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


