El Salvador Day 7&8

Today we were doing some window shopping in Santa Tecla at the mall and then on July 18th we went to Vidri’s. So this is more or less a browning around the furniture and appliances as well as the Hardware stores in El Salvador just to compare what we would need to bring with us or buy once we got there.

