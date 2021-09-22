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UPDATE! Whistleblower Nurse Talks to Alex Jones and Project Veritas Banned on Facebook/Instagram!
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40 views • September 22, 2021
RealNewsChannel

From Project Veritas: UPDATE! James O'Keefe & HHS Insider Jodi O'Malley discuss #CovidVaxExposed Part 1 Facebook/Instagram Removal.

Then From The Alex Jones Show: BREAKING: Hospital Confirms HHS Whistleblower's COVID Vaccine Claims




Also From The Alex Jones Show: HHS Whistleblower: Kids Have A Statistically 0% Chance of Dying of COVID

And Finally, Marjorie Taylor Greene Congresswoman for Georgia's 14th Says: "I’m calling for an investigation."

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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