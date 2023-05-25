Speaker McCarthy: We’re Now Down To 8 Days From A Default Because Biden Waited
“We cannot continue down this path but the president waited 97 days… Now we’re eight days away from Biden having a default. I don’t want that to happen. That’s why the Republicans in the House in April lifted the debt ceiling.”
https://rumble.com/v2pr6km-speaker-mccarthy-were-now-down-to-8-days-from-a-default-because-biden-waite.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
