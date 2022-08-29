Zaporozhye NPP shelled 10 times in single day – officials

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RT
August 27, 2022
The Ukrainian military has conducted yet another strike on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, firing at it 10 times on Friday, Russian-backed officials say. We hear from Alexey Anpilogov, a former worker at the NPP, who says any further Ukrainian attacks could lead to a massive blackout affecting millions of people.
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