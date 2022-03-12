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EntertheStars: Inside Ukraine's Creepy BioLab & The Real Reason OBama is Sweating in I, Pet Goat 2! [11.03.2022].
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41 views • March 12, 2022
[11.03.2022] 'I found the Odessa Biolab and we will be looking at it in Google earth. Credit to Rebecca for breaking this news to me about this lab and Bo mama's involvement. A deleted web page shows his involvement all the way back to the Senate in securing and creating labs in You Crane! All is coming to light now.'
Links:
I, Pet Goat II - 2012: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=i+pet+goat+ii+2012&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&;t=212s
https://dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/photo-s/01/f9/67/8d/panikovski-stepping-on.jpg?w=500&;h=500&s=1
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/02/25/fact-check-claim-us-biolabs-ukraine-disinformation/6937923001/
https://media.nti.org/pdfs/148_2.pdf
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
https://www.uniindia.com/story/US-Spent-over-200Mln-on-Biological-Labs-in-Ukraine---Russia
https://www.amusingplanet.com/2016/10/the-catacombs-of-odessa.html
https://www.nap.edu/read/13315/chapter/25
https://www.psu.edu/news/academics/story/pell-laboratory-wins-american-institute-architects-award/
https://www.katakomby.odessa.ua/photo/?page2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odessa_Catacombs
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/7c/Geneology_adam.gif
5,557 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UpCiHd9FU0k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
I, Pet Goat II - 2012: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=i+pet+goat+ii+2012&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&;t=212s
https://dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/photo-s/01/f9/67/8d/panikovski-stepping-on.jpg?w=500&;h=500&s=1
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/02/25/fact-check-claim-us-biolabs-ukraine-disinformation/6937923001/
https://media.nti.org/pdfs/148_2.pdf
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
https://www.uniindia.com/story/US-Spent-over-200Mln-on-Biological-Labs-in-Ukraine---Russia
https://www.amusingplanet.com/2016/10/the-catacombs-of-odessa.html
https://www.nap.edu/read/13315/chapter/25
https://www.psu.edu/news/academics/story/pell-laboratory-wins-american-institute-architects-award/
https://www.katakomby.odessa.ua/photo/?page2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odessa_Catacombs
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/7c/Geneology_adam.gif
5,557 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UpCiHd9FU0k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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