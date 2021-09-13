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But Why Would They Want to Kill Us? — Justice Anna Von Reitz
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351 views • September 13, 2021
IMHO, anyone who supports the current agenda is a criminal, either knowingly or unknowingly.
This includes doctors and nurses who go along with it. This includes politicians that go along with it. This includes police and National Guards and soldiers who go along with it. This includes entire governments that go along with it. This includes institutions and corporations that go along with it. It includes unions and churches and public institutions and media conglomerates that support it.
This includes doctors and nurses who go along with it. This includes politicians that go along with it. This includes police and National Guards and soldiers who go along with it. This includes entire governments that go along with it. This includes institutions and corporations that go along with it. It includes unions and churches and public institutions and media conglomerates that support it.
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