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The Post Scarcity Society
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10 views • February 25, 2022
Because of advances in industrial production, we've been said to have edged into a "post-scarcity economic model". Unfortunately, there are forces at work to reverse the surpluses we've generated and to plunge us back into a scarcity model.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Economics Explained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B0Sc52jLxg
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Economics Explained: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B0Sc52jLxg
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