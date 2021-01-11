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Professor Dolores Cahill - why people will start dying a few months after the first m-RNA vaccinations
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431 views • January 11, 2021
Professor Dolores Cahill explains: The body's cells start to become modified if we take the m-RNA vaccine due to those protein instructions, changing us on a cellular level. This results in our immune system detecting our own cells as the enemy. When we are next exposed to Corona, the blood soldiers retaliate, only to find that the body's modified cells are the enemy, and will then destroy the body itself. This is the depopulation agenda. Please watch and share.
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