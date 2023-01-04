https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIz1ceIKFnA

【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】1/1/2023 The three keywords quoted most by media all over the world when talking about year 2023 all come from the Whistleblowers’ Movement; the song “Papa” was listened millions of times on iTunes Germany, and that’s why its data got hacked by the CCP; those Germans who listen to the song and the Americans who attended AMFest2022 are all grateful to the New Federal State of China because we warned them not to take the COVID vaccines; we want to save people and will never ask for return!



