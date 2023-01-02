The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part VIII)

Source 1: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 09, 2021.





Source 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; Old & new testament scriptures; Isaiah; Matthew; Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 09, 2021.





Source 3: https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/734644/Donald-Trump-hand-signs-Illuminati

Do Donald Trump's hand signs show he is part of the Illuminati?; Published by Express Newspapers. "Daily Express"; By Jon Austin; Date published: Monday, November 21, 2016; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 4: https://twitter.com/c0nc0rdance/status/1004223192511238144/photo/1

https://twitter.com/c0nc0rdance/status/1004223351009808384

Here's an interesting claim: Trump claims he is 6'3". Obama is reportedly 6'1".; Twitter; Tweeted by c0nc0rdance @c0nc0rdance Jun 6, 2018; Date published: June 6, 2018; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/I5KQ1sV2sU8

"Napoleon, Alexander the Great, Donald Trump. We're all cut from the same cloth." — Donald Trump; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 18, 2021; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/MIRSPj8k844

The number 666 in the Jewish Mikdash Education Center Trump temple coin advertisement; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 16, 2021; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 7: https://translate.google.ca/?sl=en&tl=it&text=horned%20devil%20hands&op=translate

Translated by Google Translate; English to Italian translation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 8: https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/206321226654379391/

Rude Hand Gestures Mano Cornuto: The sign of the horns or Devil's sign; Posted on Pinterest; Saved from 2.bp.blogspot.com; Saved by Antoinetter Abate; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 9: https://www.susannemeyerfitzsimmons.com/blog/as-above-so-below

Deep Living; Published by Holistic Living; Image posted by Susanne Meyers Fitzsimmons; as above, so below; Website by Creative Vision; Date posted: August 29, 2018; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 10: https://www.trump.com/residential-real-estate-portfolio/trump-tower-new-york

TRUMP TOWER NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Published by the Trump Organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 11: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/597219600569430954/

Freenom World; Freenom World is a fast and anonymous Public DNS resolver.; Posted on Pinterest; Freenom World is a fast and anonymous Public DNS resolver. Saved by Gladis Morales | Cool Room Decor✔; Saved from arthomestore.tk; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 12: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equilateral_triangle

Equilateral triangle; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Page last edited on June 23, 2021; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 13: https://youtu.be/lg6mVSU1BhQ

1995 Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizza commercial featuring Donald Trump & his ex-wife Ivana Marie Trump; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 23, 2021; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 14: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fred_Trump

Fred Trump; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date last edited: July 9, 2021; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 15: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/03/became-hot-war-msnbc-panel-connects-dots-kushners-666-building-caused-chaos-middle-east/

'Became a hot war': MSNBC panel connects the dots on how Kushner's 666 building caused chaos in the Middle East; Raw Story Media, Inc.; Published by Bob Brigham; Date published: March 2, 2018; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 16: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g5516/kjv/tr/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's G5516 — chxϚ χξϚ; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 9, 2021.





Source 17: THAYER'S GREEK LEXICON, Electronic Database.

Copyright © 2002, 2003, 2006, 2011 Published by Biblesoft, Inc. All rights reserved. Used by permission. BibleSoft.com