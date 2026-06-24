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Date: June 24, 2026. Lesson 123-2026. Title: The Glory of God and the Honor of Kings
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin their study of Proverbs 25 with a remarkable passage that explores the transmission of wisdom, the mystery of divine knowledge, and the responsibility of those entrusted with authority. Proverbs 25:1–3 reveals how the men of Hezekiah faithfully preserved Solomon's wisdom centuries after it was first spoken, demonstrating that truth must be received, guarded, and passed on to future generations. The lesson then turns to one of Scripture's most profound theological statements: “It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.” Together, Rick and Doc examine the relationship between divine mystery and human inquiry, why God's hiddenness is an expression of His glory rather than a deficiency, and how leaders honor God through careful, patient, and impartial investigation. Finally, they explore the unsearchable heart of kings and the humility required when approaching both the mysteries of God and the depths of human authority.

Lesson 123-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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