Situation Update, Nov 23, 2022 - America at BREAKING POINT as VAX deaths, inflation and desperation all collide

0:00 Intro

2:48 News Section

52:37 Dr. Robert Malone





- Commercial pilot dies during flight near Chicago, co-pilot takes over

- Walmart "manager" reportedly opens fire on employees in break room

- People are BREAKING due to inflation and media's psychological terrorism

- Why we have to find opportunities to BE KIND in our world

- Why censorship is violence - it silences those who need to participate in conversations

- Colorado Club Q mass shooter is non-binary, so it's trans-on-trans violence

- Biden admin propagandist claims God "gave you two arms" to take two vaccines this winter

- Vax pushers claim you need to "update" your covid vaccine frequently, with new jabs

- Gender mutilation surgeons now performing "shoulder reduction" procedures on transgenders

- Popular tax software shares your detailed financial information to Meta and Google

- Bombshell interview with Dr. Robert Malone, author of "Lies My Govt. Told Me"





