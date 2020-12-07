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Rise & Fall Of The Third Reich.
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158 views • December 07, 2020
Hitler wanted peace in Europe.
He made many attempts to de-militarize Europe. The Jewish-controlled League of Nations would have none of that. Hitler made numerous attempts to avoid World War 2. The Jewish-controlled (((Allied))) Powers would have none of that. International Jewry wanted Germany to perish.
He made many attempts to de-militarize Europe. The Jewish-controlled League of Nations would have none of that. Hitler made numerous attempts to avoid World War 2. The Jewish-controlled (((Allied))) Powers would have none of that. International Jewry wanted Germany to perish.
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