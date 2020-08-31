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DEPT. OF JUSTICE INVESTIGATES GOVERNORS IN NURSING HOME DEATHS
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72 views • August 31, 2020
DEPT. OF JUSTICE INVESTIGATES GOVERNORS IN NURSING HOME DEATHS
As the facts surface surrounding state officials allowing Covid-positive patients into nursing homes, perpetuating the incredibly high death rates we saw in our elderly, the Dept. of Justice is officially looking for answers. Thanks to the public, truthful media reporting and government officials who kept this story alive, justice may be around the corner for grieving families.
#DOJ #NursingHomes #NewYork #Michigan #NewJersey #Pennsylvania #Michigan
As the facts surface surrounding state officials allowing Covid-positive patients into nursing homes, perpetuating the incredibly high death rates we saw in our elderly, the Dept. of Justice is officially looking for answers. Thanks to the public, truthful media reporting and government officials who kept this story alive, justice may be around the corner for grieving families.
#DOJ #NursingHomes #NewYork #Michigan #NewJersey #Pennsylvania #Michigan
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