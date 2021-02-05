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Love: The Broken Jewel
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13 views • February 05, 2021
When Nancy breaks her special glass ticket to a Royal Concert in Agapeland, Stevie decides to give her his own. Through this story, your child can learn that love always wants the very best for others.
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
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