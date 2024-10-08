BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weather Weapons Foretold as an EOD Marker?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • 6 months ago
Is Weather War in the Bible and is it an End of Days Marker?

1.       Evidence they can control weather

2.       Evidence evil is happening with relief

3.       What is the agenda

4.       How to spot a divide and conquer psyop

 

We debunk the Mainstream Narrative. The article mentions several conspiracy theories that have been circulating about the recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene:

Engineered Storm: Some people claim that Hurricane Helene was artificially created to allow corporations to mine lithium deposits in the affected regions.  Have Tech and spent resources to do it..

Misuse of Federal Funds: There are allegations that the Biden administration is diverting federal disaster funds to assist migrants in the country illegally – Covered all the money spent on migrants to replace you

Neglect of Victims: Rumors suggest that officials are deliberately abandoning bodies during the cleanup process.   Proved we the people could not help..   Wet Works?

Keywords
weather weaponsbook of revelationsjwellfirefinal days reportend of days markersatan trying to drown out humans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy