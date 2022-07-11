Midnight Ride: Sealing of the 144 thousand

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico





The 144 thousand saints from the 12 tribes of Israel is one of the most intriguing mysteries in the Bible, but what does it mean?





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