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Crossing the Line 2: The New Face of Anti-Semitism on Campus Official Full Film
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32 views • June 08, 2021
Posted 15February2014 Unpacked:
Crossing the Line 2 is a documentary that exposes the rise of anti-Semitic activity on North American university campuses. This virulent anti-Semitism is disguised as opposition to Israel's policies, but it calls for Israel's destruction and threatens Jews on campus.
Crossing the Line 2 reveals when reasonable criticism of Israel ‘Crosses the Line’ into anti-Semitism. Antisemitism, Israel, BDS, Terrorism, Arab Boycott,
Crossing the Line 2 is a documentary that exposes the rise of anti-Semitic activity on North American university campuses. This virulent anti-Semitism is disguised as opposition to Israel's policies, but it calls for Israel's destruction and threatens Jews on campus.
Crossing the Line 2 reveals when reasonable criticism of Israel ‘Crosses the Line’ into anti-Semitism. Antisemitism, Israel, BDS, Terrorism, Arab Boycott,
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