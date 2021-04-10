The Deep Rig Made Simple, Deep State Takedown Of Six American Cities, Six Irrefutable Proofs, More Proof On The Way, They WILL Listen, Patrick Byrne

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Six simple steps for Deep State takeover. Would have been so easy for legislators and courts to fix. But the whole story is coming, thanks to some faithful patriots who refuse to quit. Thank God for their tenacity.