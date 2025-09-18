Megyn Kelly, Charlie & I Were Threatened After Refusing to Cut Ties With Tucker Carlson - Tucker Carlson Network

Megyn Kelly, Charlie and I Were Threatened After Refusing to Cut Ties With Tucker Carlson - Tucker Carlson Network. This clip was posted today at TCN on YT, Sept 17th.

I've also posted Tucker's Official Response to the Assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On full episode: Tucker Carlson is joined by guests, Megyn Kelly, Scott Adams, Cenk Uygur, and Fr. Josiah Trenham, to discuss Charlie Kirk’s influence on American politics and how we go forward from here.

Watch the full episode here: • Tucker Carlson LIVE: America After Charlie...

Support Charlie Kirk's Family Today: https://www.givesendgo.com/inlovingme...





Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t





#TuckerCarlson #CharlieKirk #TurningPointUSA #freespeech #America #USA #live #religion #debate #MegynKelly #CenkUygur #ScottAdams #FatherJosiahTrenham #news #politics

‪@MegynKelly‬