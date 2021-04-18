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Questioning Your Salvation
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0 view • April 18, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
Is there anything wrong with questioning your salvation? Even asking that question is seen as a lack of faith by Christians who tell us that we have to know that we know that we're saved, in order to prove to God that we really have faith in him. But in this video, I'll show you how such spiritual arrogance is most likely to damn you to hell. I know it's not what you want to hear, but for the sake of your eternal fate, please take a moment to question your salvation.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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Is there anything wrong with questioning your salvation? Even asking that question is seen as a lack of faith by Christians who tell us that we have to know that we know that we're saved, in order to prove to God that we really have faith in him. But in this video, I'll show you how such spiritual arrogance is most likely to damn you to hell. I know it's not what you want to hear, but for the sake of your eternal fate, please take a moment to question your salvation.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Basketball fails
Gg Gamer
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Christian Persecution Documentary - Underground Church in China
OTG Ministry
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Praying Powerful Prayers | Pastor Daniel Groves
Hope City
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Elects his 12 Apostles And Ordains Them
TheLdsLife - True Millennials for Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Paul - A Chosen Vessel
TheLdsLife - True Millennials for Christ
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
He will come again || story About Jesus christ
VISTA TV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland vs. The Coronavirus. ROUND 1 - FIGHT!
PEPE
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Funny Falls and Slips 2020 Epic Fails Compilation Trampoline Fails Compilation Funny Vines
Funny Fails
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
1989 Man vs Chinese tank Tiananmen square
new news
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Free green screen mouth movement animation
Idk Animations
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