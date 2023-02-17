Create New Account
The Pseudoscience Of Virology: Tyranny-Enabling SARS-CoV-2 Claims Don't Meet ANY Standard Of Proof
Tim Truth
Published Yesterday |

Full Virology On Trial Playlist: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/virology-on-trial:6?lid=e755dec937d33f5cf0e1e1f3a3636412c9e279b6 Dr Tom Cowan: https://www.bitchute.com/drtomcowan/

Mike Donio: https://stillinthestorm.substack.com/

Alex Zeck: https://www.bitchute.com/thewayfwrd/

Mike Stone: https://mikestone.substack.com/

CONTAGION STUDIES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/11bkov3oncq6zcy/AAB955YGc-SPaF72hpB5M9zFa?dl=0

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

vaccinesvirusescontagionvirologymediacl tyranny

