The Pseudoscience Of Virology: Tyranny-Enabling SARS-CoV-2 Claims Don't Meet ANY Standard Of Proof

Full Virology On Trial Playlist: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/virology-on-trial:6?lid=e755dec937d33f5cf0e1e1f3a3636412c9e279b6 Dr Tom Cowan: https://www.bitchute.com/drtomcowan/
Mike Donio: https://stillinthestorm.substack.com/
Alex Zeck: https://www.bitchute.com/thewayfwrd/
Mike Stone: https://mikestone.substack.com/
CONTAGION STUDIES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/11bkov3oncq6zcy/AAB955YGc-SPaF72hpB5M9zFa?dl=0
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.