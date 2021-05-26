© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Diesen: Great Power Politics & Tech Sovereignty in the Great Reset
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • May 26, 2021
Glenn Diesen discusses the historic crossroads world powers once again find themselves at in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will determine which countries and regions will fall behind and which ones will leapfrog and dominate. He examines this struggle through the prism of geoeconomics, the splinternet, censorship, and how all countries are now racing to develop their own technological sovereignty in all spheres (e.g. internet, smartphones, social media, software, hardware, operating systems). He fears the trend (e.g. social credit system, Covid passports) suggests we are moving away from democracy and more toward political authoritarianism or fascism. He looks at the trend toward global governance and regionalism as Europe decides whether it will stay with Atlanticism or move closer to Greater Eurasia.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Glenn Diesen https://www.usn.no/om-usn/kontakt-oss/ansatte/glenn-diesen-1
Books https://www.amazon.com/s?i=digital-text&;rh=p_27%3AGlenn+Diesen&s=relevancerank&text=Glenn+Diesen&ref=dp_byline_sr_ebooks_1
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Glenndiesen
About Glenn Diesen
Glenn Diesen is Professor in the faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics in Moscow. His research focus is the geoeconomics of Greater Eurasia and the crisis of liberalism. Professor Diesen's latest books are The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia: Between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft (2018); Russia's Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia (2017); and EU and NATO relations with Russia: After the collapse of the Soviet Union (2015).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Glenn Diesen https://www.usn.no/om-usn/kontakt-oss/ansatte/glenn-diesen-1
Books https://www.amazon.com/s?i=digital-text&;rh=p_27%3AGlenn+Diesen&s=relevancerank&text=Glenn+Diesen&ref=dp_byline_sr_ebooks_1
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Glenndiesen
About Glenn Diesen
Glenn Diesen is Professor in the faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics in Moscow. His research focus is the geoeconomics of Greater Eurasia and the crisis of liberalism. Professor Diesen's latest books are The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia: Between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft (2018); Russia's Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia (2017); and EU and NATO relations with Russia: After the collapse of the Soviet Union (2015).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.