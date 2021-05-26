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Glenn Diesen: Great Power Politics & Tech Sovereignty in the Great Reset
Geopolitics & Empire
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53 views • May 26, 2021
Glenn Diesen discusses the historic crossroads world powers once again find themselves at in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which will determine which countries and regions will fall behind and which ones will leapfrog and dominate. He examines this struggle through the prism of geoeconomics, the splinternet, censorship, and how all countries are now racing to develop their own technological sovereignty in all spheres (e.g. internet, smartphones, social media, software, hardware, operating systems). He fears the trend (e.g. social credit system, Covid passports) suggests we are moving away from democracy and more toward political authoritarianism or fascism. He looks at the trend toward global governance and regionalism as Europe decides whether it will stay with Atlanticism or move closer to Greater Eurasia.

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Glenn Diesen https://www.usn.no/om-usn/kontakt-oss/ansatte/glenn-diesen-1
Books https://www.amazon.com/s?i=digital-text&;rh=p_27%3AGlenn+Diesen&s=relevancerank&text=Glenn+Diesen&ref=dp_byline_sr_ebooks_1
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/Glenndiesen

About Glenn Diesen
Glenn Diesen is Professor in the faculty of World Economy and International Affairs of the National Research University - Higher School of Economics in Moscow. His research focus is the geoeconomics of Greater Eurasia and the crisis of liberalism. Professor Diesen's latest books are The Decay of Western Civilisation and Resurgence of Russia: Between Gemeinschaft and Gesellschaft (2018); Russia's Geoeconomic Strategy for a Greater Eurasia (2017); and EU and NATO relations with Russia: After the collapse of the Soviet Union (2015).

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
russiachinaww3fascismtyrannytechnocracysocial credit systemdystopiatotalitarianismwwiiigeopoliticsworld economic forumeurasiafourth industrial revolutionwefgeoeconomicsklaus schwabgreat resetcovid passport
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