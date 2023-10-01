Scott LoBaido | STATEN ISLAND SHOWS US HOW ITS DONE | Scott LoBaido

STATEN ISLAND SHOWS US HOW ITS DONE - Scot LoBaido at Ground Zero

Wall Street Apes shared:

The Residents Of Staten Island New York Are Witnessing First Hand The Consequences Of Illegal Immigration. They Have Organized Peaceful Protests & They Have A Message for ALL OF AMERICA, They Say Its Time To Make A Stand 🇺🇸









Scott LoBaido: “Okay, here's the advice to the rest of the country. Number one, you get yourself a couple of good lawyers like we have Mark Fonte, Lou Gerlamino. Every town in America has some decent patriotic lawyers. Just look up on the website right here and how we did it and the ruling that came down.





Number two. Everybody in a little town has somebody that has a social media influence That is a patriot like me and john every community has one You get him or her to post The rallies and get people out in the street. Then you get somebody like me To give tough love to the people in your community To get the hell out in the street without excuse





That's how we do it. That's how they can do it. That's how every town can win. You don't have to go around hand-in-flyers out anymore in Wisconsin or Connecticut or in a little town in Wyoming. Just do what I'm telling you.





Get a couple of decent lawyers and get the people that you talk to every day in the bar and the coffee shop about this bullshit. Instead of talking over a bartini and a cup of coffee, talk about it in the street like we're doing here. You can do it America! Follow us!”





@WallStreetApes

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1708315480308531703?s=20