ER SPRACH 5 SPRACHEN UND WAR HOCHINTELLIGENT DOCH DANN BEGANG ER EIN MASSAKER

Tja die intelligenten Leute drehen alle irgenwann durch. Für intelligente Menschen ist diese Welt nix.
In einer Sendung, die am 20. August 2021 auf dem YouTube-Kanal des Quds News Network veröffentlicht wurde, lobte die palästinensische Fernsehmoderatorin Dina Al-Assi den in Japan geborenen Kozo Okamoto, der 1972 an dem Massaker am Flughafen Lod in Israel beteiligt war, bei dem 24 Menschen starben und 78 verletzt wurden. Al-Assi dankte Japan auch für seine Unterstützung des palästinensischen Volkes.
PS. Ich mag es wie die Palästineser alles mit Schuss und Explosionsgeräuschen untermalen. Die Musik ist auch immer wieder Bombe ;) im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes.
