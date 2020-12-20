FALCONER - REDEEM AND REPENT

Brand new video i upload for first time placed on a FALCONER MASTERPIECE about BIGGEST SCAM after 9/11 in today's world history : PLANDEMIA!

music and lyrics by FALCONER!



Trapped in a travesty of jokers at the lead

Soundtrack to this comedy a lament for those who read

Honour flanked intellect and fell in to the well

like a childs reasoning would open the gates to hell



The sceptre is stolen by a jester in the king's court

beware of his temper beware of his pride

Wise men bang their heads against the wall

Heed the sinister call



Clowns have the word

fools have the day

Meanings are blurred

as sense fly away

Let's sing the anthem of mental eclipse

as the children plays chess with the world

Hearken the choirs,redeem and repent



The winds of doom sweep across this pleasant lands

with a sound of prophecy of darker times at hand

Heedful enlightened rule slips in to the void

Out of the shadows steps a cranky boy......