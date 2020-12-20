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FALCONER - REDEEM AND REPENT
DOROS SPARTAN
DOROS SPARTAN
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120 views • December 20, 2020
Brand new video i upload for first time placed on a FALCONER MASTERPIECE about BIGGEST SCAM after 9/11 in today's world history : PLANDEMIA!
music and lyrics by FALCONER!

Trapped in a travesty of jokers at the lead
Soundtrack to this comedy a lament for those who read
Honour flanked intellect and fell in to the well
like a childs reasoning would open the gates to hell

The sceptre is stolen by a jester in the king's court
beware of his temper beware of his pride
Wise men bang their heads against the wall
Heed the sinister call

Clowns have the word
fools have the day
Meanings are blurred
as sense fly away
Let's sing the anthem of mental eclipse
as the children plays chess with the world
Hearken the choirs,redeem and repent

The winds of doom sweep across this pleasant lands
with a sound of prophecy of darker times at hand
Heedful enlightened rule slips in to the void
Out of the shadows steps a cranky boy......
Keywords
plandemicscamdemicpseudovirus
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