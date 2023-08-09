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Safeguarding Freedom in a Changing World
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87 views • August 09, 2023


Beyond Gold & Silver
Aug 7, 2023 #preparedness #economy #sustainability
In this video, Lynette Zang explains the importance of being self-sufficient and prepared in the face of potential disruptions to the supply chain, whether it's in terms of food, water, or shelter. As governments respond to crises, it's vital for individuals to maintain independence, both financially and within a community, to safeguard your rights and security. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?u... __________ 📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/safeg... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Mantra Monday 0:23 Ukraine Recap 1:30 U.S. Water Infrastructure 3:01 Power Grid 4:25 Iran Tensions 5:36 Barterability 7:27 Rupees Instead of Dollars 8:59 Workers on Strike 9:59 Affordable Housing 10:55 Wealth Insurance 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #preparedness #economy #sustainability
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freedomfoodenergygoldwatersilverrightssecuritybeyondwealth preservationchanging worldbarterabilitysafeguarding freedom
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