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Mask Mandate Pollution Video Montage 😷 🚯
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129 views • April 19, 2022
Mask pollution I recorded between January 2021 through April 2022 in California, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. ▼ Click "Show More" below for additional information
🎵 Music used with permission. Attribution and thanks to
Music attribution:
• Pirate Mantra - Wake Up (instrumental)
Find their great music at https://odysee.com/@piratemantra
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🔗 Share this vid link on your social media.
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• Please "thumbs up"
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▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
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🎥 To view in HD quality, on the bottom right-hand side of any video, click on the gear icon and select "Quality" and then select "720p" or "1080p." If the 720p or 1080p options do not appear then that means the video is still processing. If that occurs please wait a little while and then refresh your web browser. The 720p or 1080p option should then become available soon after.
Keywords:
#masks #maskpollution #pollution
#Jeff4Justice
#news
#politics
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentmedia
#independentjournalism
#commentary
#politicalcommentary
#interview
#politicalinterview
#masks
#masking
#antimask
#maskhole
#maskpollution
#medicalmadness
#maskmandate
#clothmask
#maskdebate
#N95
🎵 Music used with permission. Attribution and thanks to
Music attribution:
• Pirate Mantra - Wake Up (instrumental)
Find their great music at https://odysee.com/@piratemantra
💬 Share your reaction in the comments section. I do my best to reply back.
🔗 Share this vid link on your social media.
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list. I rarely send more than 2 emails per month.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
💖 If you enjoy this channel, here's some options of how you can show some love:
• Please "thumbs up"
• Please click the subscribe button
• Please share this video on your social media pages
• Please click on the bell to get notified of my new videos 🔔
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
Thank you for watching.
🎥 To view in HD quality, on the bottom right-hand side of any video, click on the gear icon and select "Quality" and then select "720p" or "1080p." If the 720p or 1080p options do not appear then that means the video is still processing. If that occurs please wait a little while and then refresh your web browser. The 720p or 1080p option should then become available soon after.
Keywords:
#masks #maskpollution #pollution
#Jeff4Justice
#news
#politics
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentmedia
#independentjournalism
#commentary
#politicalcommentary
#interview
#politicalinterview
#masks
#masking
#antimask
#maskhole
#maskpollution
#medicalmadness
#maskmandate
#clothmask
#maskdebate
#N95
Keywords
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