Al-Qassam Mujahideen Destroy Merkava Tank with No Chance of Survival in Tal Al-Sultan





Al-Qassam Mujahideen target of enemy soldiers and vehicles as a combat team entered the First Street in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Strip. 2024/07/07





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, mortars, sniper, rifle, sniping, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF, Tal Al-Sultan,