Avoid Doing This To Grow Your Muscles
101 views
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

Stop saying “no pain, no gain”! It’s probably why you’re not getting your gains.


In this video, John Jaquish, the author of the book ‘Weightlifting Is A Waste of Time’ debunks a bodybuilding misconception that may be preventing you from building the body of your dreams!


According to John, you should only feel exhausted after working out.
You’re NOT supposed to feel sore! ❌


John explains that muscle soreness comes from muscle damage, which, contrary to popular belief, will not help your muscles grow bigger. 👎

In fact, it may even prevent you from seeing any growth, as the muscle damage needs time to heal before it can grow! 💪


So next time you work out, don’t try to get sore. Leave a ‘💯’ in the comments if you agree.

