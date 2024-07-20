'REVELATION' ⛨ JOHN RICH [FEATURING SONYA ISAACS]

[Verse 1: John Rich]

Dancing in the flames

The people cursed his name

Bowed at the altar of the Father of Lies

But there's a number to their days

And all their evil ways

The Lord's gonna turn away from all their cries





[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]

Oh, revelation

I can feel it coming like a dark train running

Oh, get ready

'Cause the King is coming

The King is coming back again





[Verse 2: John Rich]

Brimstone upon their heads

Millstones around their necks

They'll feel the shaking when the trumpet sounds

And no matter wherе they hide

Therе'll be nowhere to run

When Jesus puts His mighty foot on the ground





[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]

Oh, revelation

I can feel it coming like a dark train running

Oh, get ready

'Cause the King is coming

The King is coming back again





One of the most downloaded songs in America is about the book of Revelation. John Rich says he channeled the entire thing from God.





(2:41) John Rich’s Song Inspired by God

(6:23) Eminem and the Dark Side of the Modern Music Industry

(19:37) The Mark of the Beast

(23:42) The Attempt on Trump’s Life

(31:35) The Attacks on Christianity

(49:06) Reacting to the Dismissal of Trump’s Classified Documents Case

(1:15:55) John Rich’s Dad Preaching in Prisons





