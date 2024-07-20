BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'REVELATION' ⛨ JOHN RICH [FEATURING SONYA ISAACS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
663 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 9 months ago

[Verse 1: John Rich]

Dancing in the flames

The people cursed his name

Bowed at the altar of the Father of Lies

But there's a number to their days

And all their evil ways

The Lord's gonna turn away from all their cries


[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]

Oh, revelation

I can feel it coming like a dark train running

Oh, get ready

'Cause the King is coming

The King is coming back again


[Verse 2: John Rich]

Brimstone upon their heads

Millstones around their necks

They'll feel the shaking when the trumpet sounds

And no matter wherе they hide

Therе'll be nowhere to run

When Jesus puts His mighty foot on the ground


[Chorus: John Rich, John Rich & Sonya Isaacs]

Oh, revelation

I can feel it coming like a dark train running

Oh, get ready

'Cause the King is coming

The King is coming back again


https://genius.com/John-rich-revelation-lyrics


One of the most downloaded songs in America is about the book of Revelation. John Rich says he channeled the entire thing from God.


(2:41) John Rich’s Song Inspired by God

(6:23) Eminem and the Dark Side of the Modern Music Industry

(19:37) The Mark of the Beast

(23:42) The Attempt on Trump’s Life

(31:35) The Attacks on Christianity

(49:06) Reacting to the Dismissal of Trump’s Classified Documents Case

(1:15:55) John Rich’s Dad Preaching in Prisons


Includes paid partnerships.


https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1813258091997327545

Keywords
tucker carlsonrevelationjohn richgood and evilmulti pronged offensivesonya isaacs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy