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Jeremiah 23 Reveals ~ Rg Stair & James Rice
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10 views • September 03, 2021
The Scriptures Identify All Things that Pertain to Life & Godliness and Also All Things that are a Perversion of God's Word as Jeremiah Revealed in chapter 23.
Especially in verse 31 ~ Behold, I am Against The Prophets, saith The LORD, That Use Their Tongues, and say, He saith. False Witness brother Ralph Stair throughout his Whole Life Continually said " God Told Me " or as the verse says " He saith " !!! Extremely clear and Precise Word of The Lord !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Especially in verse 31 ~ Behold, I am Against The Prophets, saith The LORD, That Use Their Tongues, and say, He saith. False Witness brother Ralph Stair throughout his Whole Life Continually said " God Told Me " or as the verse says " He saith " !!! Extremely clear and Precise Word of The Lord !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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