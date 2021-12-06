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Ty and Charlene Bollinger - Colossal Coverup and Censorship
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40 views • December 06, 2021
Ty &Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to cancer (including Ty’s mother and father), they refused to accept the notion that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the most effective treatments available for cancer patients.
They began a quest to learn all they possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What they uncovered was shocking. There is ample evidence to support the allegation that the “war on cancer” is largely a
fraud and that multinational pharmaceutical companies are “running the show.”
After losing several family members to cancer (including Ty’s mother and father), they refused to accept the notion that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the most effective treatments available for cancer patients.
They began a quest to learn all they possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What they uncovered was shocking. There is ample evidence to support the allegation that the “war on cancer” is largely a
fraud and that multinational pharmaceutical companies are “running the show.”
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