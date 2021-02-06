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NIKOLA TESLA - THE SECRET BEHIND NUMBERS 3 6 9 TESLA CODE IS FINALLY REVEALED!
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271 views • February 06, 2021
“If you knew the magnificence of the three, six and nine, you would have a key to the universe.” – Nikola Tesla
Gary Lite
Knowledge is Power - Gary Lite
READ FULL ARTICLE HERE - https://369news.net/2018/04/10/secret-behind-numbers-369-tesla-code-finally-revealed/
Nikola Tesla did countless mysterious experiments, but he was a whole other mystery on his own. Almost all genius minds have a certain obsession. Nikola Tesla had a pretty big one!
He was walking around a block repeatedly for three times before entering a building, he would clean his plates with 18 napkins, he lived in hotel rooms only with a number divisible by 3. He would make calculations about things in his immediate environment to make sure the result is divisible by 3 and base his choices upon the results. He would do everything in sets of 3.
Some say he had OCD, some say he was very superstitious.
However, the truth is a lot deeper.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnEWOYKgI4o&;ab_channel=KnowledgeisPower-GaryLite
Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
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◉ My Websites:
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http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
Gary Lite
Knowledge is Power - Gary Lite
READ FULL ARTICLE HERE - https://369news.net/2018/04/10/secret-behind-numbers-369-tesla-code-finally-revealed/
Nikola Tesla did countless mysterious experiments, but he was a whole other mystery on his own. Almost all genius minds have a certain obsession. Nikola Tesla had a pretty big one!
He was walking around a block repeatedly for three times before entering a building, he would clean his plates with 18 napkins, he lived in hotel rooms only with a number divisible by 3. He would make calculations about things in his immediate environment to make sure the result is divisible by 3 and base his choices upon the results. He would do everything in sets of 3.
Some say he had OCD, some say he was very superstitious.
However, the truth is a lot deeper.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnEWOYKgI4o&;ab_channel=KnowledgeisPower-GaryLite
Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?...
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_...
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
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