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We the People Convention News & Opinion 4-16-22
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11 views • April 16, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Happy Easter and Passover
Jan 6th Prayer & News 3:00
Tyrant Trudeau Media Censorship 9:20
Why Musk buying Twitter Matters 16:30
Zelensky warns of Nuclear War 35:00
Ethanol Plan is Stupid and Evil! 38:00
McConnell insults Rep. Voters 51:00
Trumps Questionable Endorsements 53:30
WTPC Rejects Vance Endorsement 55:00
DeSantis’s Redistricting Move 66:00
Watch True the Vote Video! 71:00
Abbott Keeps his word and more 74:00
Smoking Gun Biden Texts 80:00
We are destroying our Children 81:30
We don’t own Space any More 84:00
Black Nationalist is a Terrorist 87:00
Prepare for Food Shortages 90:00
Happy Easter and Passover
Jan 6th Prayer & News 3:00
Tyrant Trudeau Media Censorship 9:20
Why Musk buying Twitter Matters 16:30
Zelensky warns of Nuclear War 35:00
Ethanol Plan is Stupid and Evil! 38:00
McConnell insults Rep. Voters 51:00
Trumps Questionable Endorsements 53:30
WTPC Rejects Vance Endorsement 55:00
DeSantis’s Redistricting Move 66:00
Watch True the Vote Video! 71:00
Abbott Keeps his word and more 74:00
Smoking Gun Biden Texts 80:00
We are destroying our Children 81:30
We don’t own Space any More 84:00
Black Nationalist is a Terrorist 87:00
Prepare for Food Shortages 90:00
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