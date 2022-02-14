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Are They Trying To Kill Pastor Artur Pawlowski or Replace Him With A Clone? Canada
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172 views • February 14, 2022
Release the Man of God, less the wrath of God be upon your households.
This is my support for this Pastor. I watch what God is showing me not what is being presented for me to see. Stand out from the crowd if you want to follow the most High God, whose name is JEALOUS. He is worthy of the highest praise that must be done in truth and in spirit and in freedom. The Spirit of God is not bound or of fear.
The Lion of the Tribe of Judah
The Original video with the Pastor's Brother and his Son sharing about how the Pastor is being treated.
https://youtu.be/kYWoUobaVnM
This is my support for this Pastor. I watch what God is showing me not what is being presented for me to see. Stand out from the crowd if you want to follow the most High God, whose name is JEALOUS. He is worthy of the highest praise that must be done in truth and in spirit and in freedom. The Spirit of God is not bound or of fear.
The Lion of the Tribe of Judah
The Original video with the Pastor's Brother and his Son sharing about how the Pastor is being treated.
https://youtu.be/kYWoUobaVnM
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