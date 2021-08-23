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Graphene Oxide Nano-Particles - Covid Vaccines, Masks, PCR Swabs & 5G
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1341 views • August 23, 2021
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Posting this video for your opinions, as I have not verified it at time of posting. There is a lot of information surfacing about the concerns of Graphene Oxide. Please post comments to discuss.
The video also discusses possible connections to 5G radiation effects, and interactions with Graphene Oxide in the body.
The doctor in this video suggests that increasing Glutathione levels in the body to have more protection against COVID-19. This is not medical advice. Please do your own research, and check with your trusted physician.
Clip reposted from a truth instagram account.
Posting this video for your opinions, as I have not verified it at time of posting. There is a lot of information surfacing about the concerns of Graphene Oxide. Please post comments to discuss.
The video also discusses possible connections to 5G radiation effects, and interactions with Graphene Oxide in the body.
The doctor in this video suggests that increasing Glutathione levels in the body to have more protection against COVID-19. This is not medical advice. Please do your own research, and check with your trusted physician.
Clip reposted from a truth instagram account.
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